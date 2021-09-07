U.S. Rep. David Scott

House Agriculture Committee Democrats are expressing concerns over non-tariff trade barriers imposed on agricultural biotechnology products. Led by Chairman David Scott of Georgia, the lawmakers sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The letter addresses China’s import approval process delays for U.S. agriculture biotech products. Under the U.S.-China Phase One agreement, China committed to predictable and consistent average timelines for regulating biotechnology products for import and agreed not to request information unnecessary for assessing the safety of a product for its intended use. However, the letter states, “nearly a year and a half into the two-year agreement, timelines for product approvals for import still average more than seven years.”

Meanwhile, Mexico committed to enhanced biotechnology measures and sanitary and phytosanitary standards in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. But the lawmakers say Mexico has demonstrated a reversal in its treatment of U.S. biotechnology products. Mexico’s regulatory authority has not issued a biotechnology approval in over three years.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

House Ag Democrats Express Concern Regarding Biotech Trade Barriers