Industry efforts to help keep Huanglongbing (HLB) at bay have been largely successful. However, that success does come at a cost for growers. Professor of Public Policy at UC Riverside, Bruce Babcock explained that the cost of production has been increasing as mitigation efforts keep the pest out of commercial citrus groves.

“Insecticide costs have been going up because of increased number of sprays to combat the psyllid. There’s also extra processing costs and logistical costs as growers navigate the different regulations and quarantines,” Babcock noted. “So, even though HLB is not in the groves, the prevention costs – I don’t want to say they’re too onerous – but they are growing in California.”

Listen to the radio report below.

HLB Mitigation Efforts Adding to Citrus Production Costs

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West