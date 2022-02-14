Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Research shows hive grading is helping growers get better yields by having quality bees in their orchards. Ellie Symes CEO of The Bee Corp explains when it comes to pollination, it’s not always about the number of bees but the quality of the colony. In the same way, growers measure other operational inputs such as water or crop protection, they should also collect data on their hives. In this report, Symes explains what hive grading is and its role in having successful pollination.

Hive Grading, Should you Be Doing it?

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor