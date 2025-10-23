The Beginning of a National Legacy

I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute. The history of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) is filled with traditions that have shaped generations of agricultural leaders. One of the most iconic symbols of that legacy—the famous blue corduroy jacket—has a story that dates back nearly a century.

The very first FFA National Convention was held in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1928, marking the start of a movement that would inspire students across the country. Kansas City would go on to host the national convention for the next 70 years, serving as the gathering place for future farmers, educators, and agricultural advocates.

The Birth of the FFA Blue Jacket: A Proud Tradition Since 1933

The Arrival of the Blue Corduroy

In 1933, a group of FFA members from Fredericktown, Ohio, attended the national convention wearing something that immediately caught everyone’s attention—crisp blue corduroy jackets emblazoned with the FFA emblem on the back.

The simple yet striking design represented pride, unity, and professionalism. Teenagers at the convention, true to form, instantly recognized how distinctive and stylish the jackets were. Their popularity spread quickly among attendees, and the official delegates to the 1933 convention voted to adopt the blue jacket as the organization’s official dress.

A Tradition That Lives On

That decision established one of the most enduring traditions in American agricultural education. Today, those blue jackets remain a symbol of leadership, community, and commitment to agriculture. They are worn proudly by students at local, state, and national events, connecting new generations to the FFA’s deep-rooted heritage.

Each year, it’s estimated that over 50,000 new FFA jackets are made, continuing a legacy that began with a single idea and a group of visionary students from a small town in Ohio.

A Lasting Symbol of Pride

The FFA blue jacket has become more than just a uniform—it’s a badge of honor representing dedication, learning, and the future of American agriculture. From its debut in 1933 to the tens of thousands of members who wear it today, the jacket remains a unifying thread in the story of FFA.

I’m Mark Oppold, celebrating the proud history of American agriculture.