Some herbs and veggies you can grow, even when it snows. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Sure, many of us have grown cold tolerant veggies in our gardens, but snow tolerant veggies are on another level. For anyone living in climates with sub-freezing temperatures for several months out of the year, it means a shorter growing season. But it is possible to grow food that can withstand a fair bit of snow.

Some cold weather favorite veggies and herbs include brussel sprouts, kale, cabbage, arugula, celeriac, beets, carrots, horseradish, leeks, parsley, rosemary, Winter savory. It’s best to plant some of these snow-savvy species as soon as the ground thaws, and keep the tender veggies growing as long as possible. Why? Because weather can be downright dizzying with its fluctuations and lack of predictability.

Plant beets and kale in springtime in the coolest, shadiest spots in your yard. Keep tender greens growing as long as possible in the autumn.

Plant as much as you can in all the spaces you have available, with full knowledge that you may lose 1/3 of what you plant to inclement weather.

Herbs and Veggies that can be Grown, Even When it Snows