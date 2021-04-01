Some easy herb and house plant varieties to grow hydroponically. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Tou Chou from Pixabay

If you’d like to try the no-soil zero maintenance method of growing herbs and plants hydroponically, here are some easy varieties to start with. For herbs, choose Mint, Oregano, Basil, Rosemary, Lavender, and Sage. For growing houseplants hydroponically, try English Ivy, Philodendron, Coleus, Fiddle leaf Fig, Begonia, Geranium, Spider Plants, Jade, and Peace Lily.

All of these can survive without potting soil, in just a vase of nutrient-rich water that should be changed about once a month. Just be sure to do your homework and check if the plants you choose are on the pet-friendly list.

If you want to get a little more sophisticated with a hydroponic system, whether you are choosing to grow plants inside your home or outdoors, some of these garden favorites: strawberries, spinach, lettuce, and bell peppers, will do well, too.

Herb and House Plant Varieties to Grow Hydroponically