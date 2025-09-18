The Vision of Henry Groseclose (1920)

Henry Groseclose holds a vital place in American agricultural history. As an agricultural education teacher at Blacksburg, Virginia High School, Groseclose recognized the importance of preparing young people for a future in farming. In March 1920, he organized a club for high school boys who were interested in pursuing agriculture as a career. His forward-thinking approach laid the foundation for one of the most influential student organizations in the nation.

Henry Groseclose and the Founding of FFA: A Legacy in Agricultural Education

Growth of a Movement Across Virginia

Groseclose’s idea quickly gained momentum. Word spread across Virginia, inspiring other high schools to establish similar clubs. This grassroots growth highlighted the shared need for agricultural education and leadership development among rural youth. What began as a local effort soon evolved into a statewide—and eventually national—movement.

The Birth of Future Farmers of America

Henry Groseclose is widely credited as the founder of what became the Future Farmers of America (FFA). A pivotal moment came when 33 students from 18 different states gathered at the National Livestock Judging Contest in Kansas City. This historic event marked the official start of FFA, an organization that continues to shape agricultural leaders to this day.

Humble Beginnings: Membership and Dues

In its earliest days, membership in FFA was accessible to nearly anyone with an interest in agriculture. Annual dues were just 10 cents—a small investment that opened doors for young people to gain leadership skills, agricultural knowledge, and career opportunities.

A Lasting Agricultural Legacy From Groseclose’s initial vision in a Virginia classroom to the national organization we know today, FFA has played an essential role in strengthening American agriculture. The seeds planted in 1920 continue to grow, fostering future generations of leaders who carry on the proud traditions of farming and rural community service.