Helpful Tips for Preparing the Garden for the Cold Season Ahead

The first day of September signals the winding down of summer and the perfect time to think about the cooler months ahead in your garden.

Towards the end of this month will be the perfect time to plant fall annuals petunias and violas. Tropical plants might also need to be pruned and moved to shadier spots on the porch in preparation for their transition indoors for the winter, where light levels are lower.

This month is also a good time to replenish mulch around plants to carry them through the winter months. Keep an eye on weeds in the lawn and garden area. Spot spray young dandelions that sprout from summer seeds. And, clean up the veggie patch by pulling spent crops. Be sure to gather all debris, including stem, leaf and fruit bits.

Chickens will start laying fewer eggs as the days get shorter. Freezing eggs while production is still high ensures you’ll have plenty on hand for holiday baking.

