How to Help in the Fight Against Destructive Pest

How to help in the fight against destructive pests that threaten the nation’s food supply, forests, and natural resources. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

False codling moth is a pest of concern.

(Photo credit: Pests and Diseases Image Library, Bugwood.org)

The USDA is on a mission to stop invasive and hungry pests that can threaten and devastate agriculture, livelihoods, and food security.

Some things you can do to help include:

Familiarizing yourself with the invasive pests already in your area and reporting any signs of plant diseases to Ag Department officials. When returning from international travel, declare all agricultural items, including soil, to U. S. Customs and Border Protection so they can ensure your items arrive pest-free.

Don’t move untreated firewood. Buy certified, heat-treated firewood or responsibly gather wood where you burn it to avoid unintentionally spreading tree-killing beetles that hide inside untreated firewood.

Be careful about where you source your plants and seeds. If you purchase them online, choose reputable domestic suppliers, or import them legally to ensure you don’t also accidentally import exotic pests and diseases.

The USDA has declared April “Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month.”

