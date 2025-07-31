NCBA Supports Bill to Ease Livestock Hauling Mandates

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is voicing strong support for the Hauling Exemptions for Livestock Protection (HELP) Act, a new bill introduced by Congressman Jeff Hurd (R-CO). This legislation aims to reinstate critical transportation exemptions for livestock haulers, reducing regulatory burdens that can compromise animal welfare and supply chain efficiency.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer, AgNet West:

HELP Act Would Aid Livestock Transporters

Livestock Hauling Requires Flexibility

Unlike traditional freight, transporting live animals demands precise timing and conditions. Cattle cannot be easily unloaded mid-journey, and exposure to extreme heat or cold can endanger their health. However, federal mandates such as Hours of Service (HOS) limits and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) requirements often delay or disrupt livestock deliveries.

The NCBA says these rules don’t account for the reality of rural livestock transport, where long distances and limited unloading facilities make rigid schedules unworkable.

Proven Safety During the Pandemic

Skye Krebs, Oregon rancher and chair of NCBA’s Policy Division, emphasized that livestock haulers demonstrated safe and effective transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, when temporary exemptions from HOS and ELD rules were in place. Krebs, who holds a commercial driver’s license, said those waivers allowed haulers to adapt routes and timing to animal needs without sacrificing safety.

“We proved we could do this safely while keeping the supply chain moving,” Krebs said.

HELP Act Would Make Exemptions Permanent

The HELP Act would permanently codify the exemptions granted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) during the pandemic. According to the NCBA, this legislation is critical to protect animal welfare, ensure food supply continuity, and support rural economies.

If passed, the HELP Act would allow haulers to operate without being forced to stop mid-trip due to federally mandated driving limits, particularly when facing weather extremes or long distances.

Related Regulatory News: Speed Limiter Rule Dropped

In a related move, FMCSA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the withdrawal of a proposed rule that would have required speed limiters on commercial trucks. This decision was welcomed by agricultural groups concerned about how speed restrictions could impact rural road safety and delivery efficiency.

Industry Impact

The NCBA and other agricultural stakeholders see the HELP Act as a necessary update to outdated transportation policy. For livestock producers, truckers, and consumers alike, flexible and humane livestock transport is key to a resilient food system.