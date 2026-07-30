Cattle feedlot south of Portales, New Mexico

Quintin Soloviev / Wikimedia Commons image

The latest heifer placements data from USDA offers insight into how cattle producers are balancing current market conditions with future herd expansion decisions. A recent report highlighted findings from the July Cattle on Feed report, where USDA Livestock Analyst Anthony Fisher discussed the number of heifers currently in feedlots and what those figures may indicate for the cattle industry.

The July report is one of four annual updates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) that breaks down cattle on feed by heifers and steers, providing producers and market analysts with a clearer picture of herd management trends.

Heifer Placements Reflect Producer Decisions

According to Fisher, there were 4.25 million heifers and heifer calves on feed as of July 1, a slight increase compared to the same period in 2025.

“This is one of the four times of the year that NASS provides a snapshot of the number of heifers versus steers on feed,” Fisher said.

While the total number of heifers increased slightly, they accounted for 37.4% of all cattle on feed, down from 38.1%one year earlier.

Fisher noted that the lower percentage may offer clues about how producers are managing replacement females and weighing decisions between feeding heifers for beef production or retaining them to rebuild breeding herds.

Heifer Placements Continue Recent Trend

Although the percentage declined from last year, Fisher said the figure remains consistent with trends seen in recent years.

“As for that lower percentage of heifers on feed, it’s been pretty stable over the last three to five years,” Fisher explained. “It’s generally ranged between 37 and 40%. So this was on the lower end of recent years as producers weighed their options between retention and placing heifers on feed.”

The data suggests that while some producers may be considering herd rebuilding, overall placement patterns have remained relatively steady. Market conditions, forage availability and long-term profitability continue to influence those decisions across the cattle sector.

Industry analysts will continue monitoring future Cattle on Feed reports for signs of changing retention strategies that could affect cattle supplies and beef production in the months ahead.

Hear more from USDA Livestock Analyst Anthony Fisher about the latest heifer placement numbers by listening to the report below.