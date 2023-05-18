Heavy Criticism of House Ag Appropriations Bill to Cut USDA Funding

The U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee is receiving significant criticism for its Fiscal Year 2024 agriculture funding bill. A draft of the spending bill outlines significant cuts to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) resources. Approximately one-third of USDA funding would be eliminated under the proposal. In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “the proposal is pathetic, it is punitive, and it is petty.”

The bill would rescind $2 billion for loan forgiveness for borrowers of Farm Service Agency loans and would rescind $3.25 billion for rural clean energy. Use of the Commodity Credit Corporation would be restricted, which lawmakers assert will save $1 billion. Additionally, $500 million would be rescinded from the Rural Energy for America Program. Several ag groups have expressed disappointment in the proposed bill.

“There is no surer way to undermine the success of farmers, ranchers, rural communities, and our shared food system than through the proposals included in this bill. Cuts to research, technical assistance, and market opportunities will effectively strand farmers,” said Mike Lavender, Policy Director for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. “In its current form, this bill represents a consequential step backward for market access, fair competition, climate resilience, equity, and food security.”

Rural Voices USA also voiced criticism about the drastic cut to USDA funding proposed in the bill. “Instead of allowing rural communities to play a meaningful role in industries of the future, like home grown biofuels for the consumer, industry, and aviation, this proposal would leave rural communities behind,” said Rural Voices USA President Chris Gibbs.

Funding for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture would drop by $9.5 million under the bill. Support for USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service would also be cut by $2.1 million. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service would also see funding decrease by $29.7 million. Funding for the Agricultural Marketing Service would receive a funding cut of $53 million.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West