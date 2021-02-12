How to spread the love of some heart-shaped houseplants on Valentine’s Day. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Instead of a one-and-done vase of fresh blooms, express your love in a more everlasting way with houseplants that have heart-shaped leaves. The Sweetheart Hoya also called the Valentine Plant, is popular because of its shape.

You’re most likely to see single heart-shaped leaves for sale in cute little pots, but sweetheart hoya will eventually grow into a vine, covered in little green hearts that will look especially eye-catching when draped over a hanging basket.

Or, there’s the Flowering Cyclamen. You can find varieties that bloom in shades of deep rose-red to blushing pink, as well as pure white. To sweeten the deal, even more, its pretty green-and-silver leaves are heart-shaped.

Advertisement

The string of Hearts has trailing stems dotted with small, heart-shaped leaves that are usually green and silver but can sometimes have a touch of pink.

The Heart Fern has dark green, heart-shaped leaves that need plenty of humidity to look their best, so try misting it once a day or placing it in a room with a humidifier.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Heart-Shaped Houseplants Spread Love on Valentine’s Day

How to Care for and Grow The Sweetheart Plant – Hoya Kerrii

Video by: Desert Plants of Avalon