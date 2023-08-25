Healthy Watersheds, Healthy Communities Act Seeks to Bolster NRCS Program

Lawmakers are looking to enhance resiliency to drought and flooding by making improvements to an important Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) program. U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, Deb Fischer, and Jeff Merkley have introduced the Healthy Watersheds, Healthy Communities Act. The legislation seeks to make adjustments to the NRCS Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations program known as “PL-566.”

The proposed legislation aims to explicitly address drought resilience within the program’s scope. That would be achieved by amending policy declarations to include drought as a key natural resource concern. The legislation allows consolidation of planning for subwatersheds exceeding 250,000 acres, addressing historical disadvantages faced by Western interests. Such consolidation would allow for more comprehensive planning, enhancing project outcomes.

Central to the bill is the inclusion of irrigation districts as eligible local organizations, a move that clarifies their access to assistance. Moreover, the Act grants state conservationists greater discretion in overseeing watershed plan reviews. This shift of responsibilities from the national office to local experts ensures well-informed decision-making in alignment with local priorities and faster project timelines. The legislation also seeks to simplify planning by reducing administrative burdens related to natural infrastructure components.

The bill emphasizes public transparency, mandating the U.S. Department of Agriculture disclose project benefits and funding information. The legislation also prioritizes projects offering multiple conservation and public benefits. In light of rising costs, the bill would double the allowable federal contribution to projects to $50 million and allow for non-USDA funding to be used toward match requirements from local and state entities.

The Healthy Watersheds, Healthy Communities Act is being supported by a variety of stakeholder groups. Multiple conservation groups, along with the Almond Alliance and California Farm Bureau Federation have all endorsed the legislation.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West