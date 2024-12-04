Healthy Soils Week Highlights Benefits of Regenerative Farming Practices

This week, the American Farmland Trust (AFT) is promoting the importance of soil health through Healthy Soils Week, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about sustainable farming practices. Paul Lum, Senior Agricultural Specialist for AFT in California, discussed the organization’s efforts and the critical role of healthy soils in agriculture.

Founded in 1980, AFT initially focused on protecting farmland through conservation easements but has since expanded its mission. Today, it also advocates for regenerative farming practices, emphasizing soil health, water quality, and climate change mitigation. “We have two missions: protecting farmland and improving farming practices,” Lum explained, highlighting the dual focus of the organization.

Lum outlined several benefits of healthy soils, such as improved water retention, nutrient availability, and reduced reliance on chemical inputs. These practices not only help farmers increase profitability but also contribute to environmental sustainability. “Healthy soils improve water retention, decrease erosion, and sequester carbon, helping farmers fight climate change while improving their bottom line,” Lum said.

In California, AFT is working extensively in regions like the San Joaquin Valley, where drought and groundwater depletion pose significant challenges. Efforts in these areas include helping farmers adopt soil practices that enhance crop productivity while conserving water. Other initiatives are underway in regions such as Santa Barbara, the Inland Empire, and Monterey County.

For farmers interested in exploring these methods, Lum recommends visiting AFT’s website at farmland.org. Healthy Soils Week serves as a reminder of the integral connection between sustainable agriculture and a resilient future for farmers and the environment.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.