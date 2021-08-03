Health Bite: Which Diet is Best?

A diet isn’t a bad word, and it doesn’t have to be a horrible thing you do for two weeks only to abandon because it’s impractical and unsustainable.

Hi, I’m Rachel Eslick with your Ag Net West Health Bite.

A diet is simply how or what you eat. The standard American diet, or the SAD diet for short, is loaded with processed food, generally too much sugar, salt and fat, and too much food altogether.

If you’ve been on this earth for more than five minutes, you’ve probably been exposed to many a fad diet. There have been low fat, low carb, low calorie, Mediterrean, Paleo, carnivore, keto, vegetarian, vegan, and the list goes on.

So if you’re trying to tighten up around the middle, and with all the noise out there, how on earth do you know what is best? For starters, I ask my clients a wild question, “What do you like to eat?” That’s because if you love to eat meat, you’d never last on a vegan diet. We want to choose a diet that includes food we enjoy eating, even if that means a daily dose of Doritos. I’m serious.

A second point to consider is whether you have any diagnosed health issues. For example, if your doctor has told you that you need to be on a low salt diet, or that you need less iron in your diet, or anything else, I’d go ahead and listen. That might preclude you from certain diets, but it’s fine.

A third point to consider is sustainability. How long can you see yourself eating this way? If it’s not for the rest of your life, it’s not the right fit. I’m not saying you need to be 100 percent strict, but if you’re not happy, you will abandon it and move on to the next unsustainable diet.

I don’t subscribe to any particular diet nor do I recommend any one thing for my clients. Instead, I recommend mostly whole, minimally processed food, focusing on animal products and produce, including a variety of fruits and vegetables. If anyone tells you not to eat produce on a diet, run in the other direction. I aim for protein in every meal and snack, several servings of vegetables, and ample water. When you prioritize eating enough of the good stuff first, it kills two birds with one stone. One, you get the macro and micronutrients your body needs for good health, and two, you have less room in your belly for less nutrient-dense food. Trust me I eat that too, but in moderation.

Most every diet could work because in one way shape or form, they all put a dieter into a calorie deficit. If you find one you thrive on, I think that’s fine. But if you’ve been through the yo-yo cycle again and again, you’re not alone and there’s nothing wrong with you. To lose weight, you need to be taking in less energy than you’re using. It’s that simple, yet the solution evades many. Stick with the basics, do them consistently, and reach out to a professional if you need help.

Health Bite: Which Diet is Best?

Rachel Eslick

For AgNet West’s Health Bite, I’m Rachel Eslick. I can help you reach your health and fitness goals with 1:1 and group training. Visit www.reachfit.net.