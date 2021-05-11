Health Bite: It’s Smoothie Season

Today we’re talking about drinking a healthy and delicious meal and the best way to do it.

Hi I’m Rachel Eslick with today’s AgNet West Health Bite.

My personal relationship with frozen smoothies is directly related to the weather. The higher the temperature, the more likely I am to pull out the blender and make a refreshing meal in a cup.

When done right, smoothies can be a fantastic snack, or a meal replacement. They’re convenient, portable, and can pack a lot of nutrition. But don’t run to your nearest grocery store or smoothie shop. This is one that’s best to make at home where you can monitor what’s going in and what’s not going into your drink.

When a smoothie replaces, for instance breakfast, it should have all the wonderful macronutrients we’d normally include in a meal; protein, carbohydrates and fat. A balance of these will keep you running and fueled up until your next meal.

Start with some kind of liquid, like water, coconut water, or a combination of the two.

For protein, I recommend a serving of the protein powder of your choice, or a serving of plain Greek yogurt. Those will give you about 20 grams of protein.

The carbohydrates will come in the form of fruit. This is where it can get really fun and you can customize for your mood or the season. Choose your favorite fruit or combination of fruits and add about a half cup. If calories or sugar content is a concern, it’s best to use mixed berries over things like banana or pineapple.

For fat, choose between a serving of nut butter, like peanut or almond butter, or a quarter to half an avocado. I usually go for avocado because it doesn’t change the taste of the smoothie.

Now we can go to town with greens. Add as much as you can tolerate of spinach, kale, or whatever leafy green sounds appealing. Another hot tip, frozen cauliflower adds nutrients and bulk, without changing the flavor. When it’s all blended together, you’ll hardly notice it’s there.

Now listen closely for the biggest game changer to your best smoothie-making game. Use as many frozen ingredients as possible. Frozen vegetables and fruit make great smoothie consistency and temperature. It’s also a helpful way to store and use produce that would otherwise go bad.

Blend, and enjoy!

If you use these ratios and tips to build your smoothie, I know you’ll love how they taste and make you feel. You won’t have a big sugar spike and crash from things like fruit juice or ice cream. And you will have another healthy and fast meal option in your arsenal.

Rachel’s Go-To Smoothie Recipe 8oz water 8oz coconut water 1 serving/scoop of protein powder ½ cup frozen mixed berries ½-1 cup frozen chopped spinach ½ small avocado



Rachel Eslick

For AgNet West’s Health Bite, I’m Rachel Eslick. I can help you reach your health and fitness goals at www.reachfit.net.