Health Bite: Gas Station Finds

It’s travel season and people are driving all over the map to take their vacations. It can be a tough time to stick with healthy habits, but today I’m dishing my top gas station food picks. Sounds yummy, right?!

Convenience store food is not my idea of fine cuisine, but we’ve all been there. We’re on the road, in the middle of nowhere, and we need sustenance, even if it comes from the nearest 7-11. A candy bar and soda would most certainly hit the spot, but it won’t do much in the way of providing actual nutrients or lasting satiety.

So what do you do? First, find some protein. Many gas stations stock hard boiled eggs in the refrigerator section. Some will even have deli sandwiches or snack boxes with meat and cheese. And there’s almost always a protein bar aisle where you can find an assortment of options like One bars. Try to find about 20 grams of protein in a bar, otherwise it might be a granola bar or candy bar disguised as a protein bar.

Next, choose a healthy carbohydrate. Most places have fresh fruit available, like apples, bananas and oranges. And others may have grapes or cut-up melons in a cup. It’s best to go with fresh produce rather than dried fruit. Fresh produce is full of water. Meanwhile, sugar in dried fruit is more concentrated and often there’s even added sugar. Plus it’s very easy to eat an entire bag, which might be several servings.

If you want a little more, nuts and seeds will keep you fuller longer, and gas stations almost always have those in stock. Opt for plain or lightly salted nuts or seeds instead of something like honey roasted which adds a lot of sugar and yucky oil. And keep your portion within reason, because again, this is a food that’s often overdone. Hey – save some snacks for later too!

Finally, hydrate with water! Even if you want something with more flavor, drink a bottle of plain or sparkling water first. You’d be surprised how dehydrated you can get while traveling.

Bottom line, it’s impossible to eat like a champ every single meal and snack of the day. But with a little patience, you can certainly find a better option than complete junk that will nourish you and help you get back on your way.

