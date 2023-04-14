Health Benefits of Gardening

Gardening can be good for you. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

According to the National Garden Bureau, there are several ways gardening is good for us. Here are five of them.

Gardening can boost your physical health by increasing your activity levels, reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, and helping to maintain a healthier weight.

People can also make social connections through gardening by participating in a community garden or joining a gardening club.

Gardening also stimulates the brain. A successful garden takes research and planning, and you’re likely to learn new things along the way.

Gardening can also be therapeutic for mood and emotions. Research reveals that those who spend time outdoors may experience better recovery, less anxiety or depression, and reduced reliance on pain medication.

Finally, spending time in nature can lead to feelings of calm and tranquility.

The National Garden Bureau was founded more than a century ago and strives to educate, inspire, and motivate people to grow home gardens.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.