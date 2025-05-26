AgNet West reporter Nick Papagni talked with Nick Folio from Folio Commodities. He asked Nick:

Are we going to have some good news heading into June with this weather warming with Hay and Alfalfa?

“Maybe a little positive there is that when the out-of-state Hay and Alfalfa does start getting made is typically first cutting Nevada, Oregon Idaho is going to be some really nice high test hopefully clean, dry, no moisture, if weather cooperates no rain. Having some really nice hay and getting traded is always a great thing for the market. …..”

You can hear the full interview with Nick Folio here.

Hay and Alfalfa Market Update