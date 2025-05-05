photo by Nick Foglio

Nick Foglio from Foglio Commodities talking about the early markets in alfalfa. Over the last couple weeks getting the feed market starting to find itself here in the new season.

“You’ve got a fair amount that’s getting into the bale, but overall, both stagnant as far as activity goes. There’s not a whole lot of export pressure involved in the market right now. Saudi Arabia out of imperial Valley has been buying consistent, but they don’t have a lot of competition.”

Listen to the full report from Nick Foglio.

Hay/Alfalfa Market Report