When to harvest the tastiest strawberries you’ve ever grown before. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

When to harvest strawberries depends on the variety you’re growing. June-bearing strawberries will start to ripen all at once, usually over a period of about three weeks.

Everbearing strawberries will produce a few different crops; usually, one large harvest in spring, a few more berries over the summer, and another larger harvest in later summer or early fall.

Day-neutral plants will produce berries continuously until the first fall frost. Usually, the berries will be ready to harvest about 4-6 weeks after the plant blossoms.

Only harvest berries that have fully turned red, and use a pair of scissors to trim the stems (don’t pull the strawberries off the plants, or you could damage them). When the plants are producing fruit, check back on them every day so that none of the strawberries get overripe before picking.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

When to Harvest the Tastiest Strawberries You’ve Ever Grown Before