Crops that grow well in hanging baskets. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Hanging baskets are a great solution when growing gardens vertically. Not only are they are a space saver, but you could practically grow everything you’d want in a salad. Or, just some of your favorite flowers.

While any tomato plant can work in a hanging basket, cherry tomatoes are possibly the best. For one, they don’t have huge fruits that weigh down the basket or make it hang unbalanced.

Similar to tomatoes, pepper plants hang well because they are a bit smaller and won’t have long runners quite the same as strawberries or tomatoes or cucumbers.

Snap peas are another vining plant that we traditionally grow upwards, but the plant itself doesn’t mind drooping those vines below.

There are lots of loose-leaf varieties of lettuce and cabbages that’ll love it in a basket that gets watered daily. Plus, they provide vibrant colors—purples, greens, reds—and various shapes to enjoy.

Green, spring onions and chives also grow well in a hanging basket right next to a basket of greens.

Hanging Baskets for Vertical Vegetable Farming?