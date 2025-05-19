Talking with Maddie Glosemeyer, from Deacero USA/Mid Continent, which is a huge company in Mexico in the metal, steel and agriculture manufacture industry, along with being a manufacture in the USA and how do you handle tariffs when you have a Mexico company along with the United States company.

Deacero’s case illustrates this tension: steel may be melted in Mexico, but significant value-added production occurs in the U.S., supporting American jobs. Tariffs on Mexican steel could thus harm U.S. manufacturers and workers, even as they benefit domestic steel producers. Glosemeyer’s point underscores that while tariffs may seem positive for specific sectors, their broader economic impact can be negative, particularly for manufacturers dependent on global supply chains. The U.S. government we’re trying to lean on the senator in Texas and in Missouri that we have domestic manufacturing facilities. We have distribution centers here with manufacturing facilities here we employ people that has a multiplier effect on your economy and California is a big part of our business especially in the AG industry.

For companies like Deacero, the strategy involves highlighting their U.S. economic contributions to policymakers while navigating the cost pressures from tariffs. However, the broader manufacturing sector’s reliance on imported input means that tariffs often create trade-offs, benefiting some industries while challenging others.

Handling the Tariff Combination in Mexico and U.S.