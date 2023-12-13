H-2A Usage Continues to Grow Even with High Costs

In fiscal year 2023, H-2A visa usage in the U.S. reached a record high of 378,513 certified positions, marking a two percent increase from the previous year, as revealed in a Market Intel report. Despite a slower growth rate compared to previous years, the surge in demand for H-2A workers persists, contributing to the challenges faced by farmers and ranchers. The report notes a nearly 19 percent rise in the required wage rate since fiscal year 2020, surpassing the hourly wage growth rate for all private employees. This wage increase, combined with the growing demand for labor, poses financial strains on agricultural businesses.

The Market Intel also highlights the top states for H-2A positions, maintaining a similar pattern to fiscal year 2022. Additionally, for the first time, the report includes H-2A disclosure data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico, providing insights into the distribution of certified positions across the nation. While the national growth rate stands at two percent, over 10 states and territories experienced double-digit growth rates in certified positions in fiscal year 2023 compared to the previous year.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West