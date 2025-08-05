When it comes to raising healthy dairy calves, producers are increasingly paying attention to what’s happening inside the animal—specifically, gut health for baby calves. According to experts like Dr. Jill Soderstrom, Dairy Young Animal Solution Specialist at Purina Animal Nutrition, building a healthy digestive system in early life can yield lifelong benefits for calves.

“Even on the best-managed farms, baby calves experience stress,” says Dr. Soderstrom. “Their immune systems are naïve, and without support, they spend valuable energy fighting off illness instead of growing.”

This is why more producers are investing in gut health for baby calves, using technologies like prebiotics, probiotics, and enzymes to give calves the best possible start.

What Happens When Baby Calves Experience Stress?

Stress in calves can come from many sources: heat or cold, transportation, vaccinations, dehorning, and exposure to pathogens. All of these can activate the immune system, which pulls energy away from growth and development.

Dr. Soderstrom compares it to a country going to war. “You have to recruit soldiers, build equipment, and redirect resources—all of which costs energy,” she explains.

A calf’s immune response can burn through up to half a pound of glucose daily, significantly reducing feed efficiency and weight gain. If not supported with adequate nutrition and gut health tools, calves may fall behind—sometimes permanently.

Why Gut Health Technologies Work

The foundation of gut health for baby calves lies in two categories:

Probiotics : Live beneficial bacteria that colonize the gut and help regulate digestion and immunity.

: Live beneficial bacteria that colonize the gut and help regulate digestion and immunity. Prebiotics: Non-digestible ingredients that nourish and protect probiotic bacteria, ensuring they thrive.

“Think of probiotics as fish stocked into a pond,” Dr. Soderstrom explains. “Prebiotics are the food and water conditioners that keep that pond healthy.”

Some farms also use enzymes, essential oils, and phytogens to support digestion and immunity, depending on calf risk levels and facility design.

📌 Learn more at PurinaMills.com

Is There Such a Thing as Too Much?

Yes, says Dr. Soderstrom. Just like with human health, overstimulating a calf’s immune system can lead to wasted energy and poor performance.

“What’s ‘just right’ depends on your farm’s environment, calf flow, exposure levels, and nutrition program,” she says. “The key is working with a calf specialist who can tailor solutions to your exact needs.”

👉 See this AgNet West article on early calf nutrition to learn more.

How to Know if Gut Health Technologies Are Working

Metrics matter. According to Soderstrom, producers should monitor:

Average daily gain

Incidence of scours or respiratory disease

Growth consistency

Feed conversion efficiency

The goal is to fine-tune over time with expert guidance. “Evaluate performance, adjust strategies, and keep tracking progress,” she emphasizes.

The Bottom Line: Gut Health Impacts Lifetime Performance

Supporting gut health in baby calves is more than just a trend—it’s a proven way to reduce illness, improve weight gain, and maximize future productivity.

“We know that early growth directly correlates to future milk yield and carcass quality,” Dr. Soderstrom says. “Investing in gut health now pays off down the road.”