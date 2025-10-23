The October 23 edition of the AgNet News Hour was packed with innovation, insight, and a deep look at the future of farming — from fertilizer and fungicides to fully autonomous sprayers. Broadcasting from the FIRA USA Ag Automation Show in Woodland and the CAPCA Conference in Reno, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill spotlighted some of the biggest players in ag technology, including TK, Bayer Crop Science, and GUSS, now part of John Deere.

The show opened with Alex Avila, Central California representative for TK (Tessenderlo Kerley), who shared updates from the crop protection side of the business. “California is so unique — every region grows something different,” Avila said. “What we do in the Central Valley is totally different from the coast or Oregon.” TK provides fertilizers, insecticides, and fumigation solutions tailored to each region’s unique needs. Avila noted that California’s mild growing season in 2025 produced some of the best fruit quality and yields in years, but warned that market pressures remain tough.

As winter approaches, Avila said the focus shifts to fumigation. “This is when we prep the soil for the next season,” he said. “We’re getting ready for fumigation with products like Sectagon to make sure next year’s crops start strong.” He also predicted another wet winter — a welcome change for water storage and dormancy cycles. “Cold, wet weather is good for trees,” he said. “They’re staying dormant longer and recharging.”

Next, Papagni sat down with Sabih Javid, fungicide product manager for Bayer Crop Science, who discussed emerging threats like Red Leaf Blotch in almonds, first identified in 2024. “It’s taking 30 to 40 percent of yields in some orchards,” Javid warned. “Our fungicides with FRAC 3, 7, and 11 codes — like the Luna and Adamant lines — are showing the strongest results.” Bayer is also preparing for EPA approval of new Adamant and Xivana formulations, designed for aerial and drone applications. “We’re ready for drones — the future is targeted spraying,” Javid said.

Javid urged PCAs and retailers to plan early for next season. “Spray at bloom and post-petal fall,” he advised. “Once Red Leaf Blotch sets in, it’s too late.” He emphasized that three straight wet winters could increase disease pressure, making timing and precision more important than ever.

Finally, Papagni spoke with Gary Thompson, co-founder of GUSS (Global Unmanned Spray System), now a John Deere company based in Kingsburg. Thompson, who grew up in the dairy industry, described how GUSS was born from necessity. “The CEO, Dave Crinklaw, couldn’t find enough tractor drivers,” he said. “So he built a tractor that didn’t need one.”

GUSS machines are now spraying millions of acres across California, using sensors and GPS-guided autonomy to eliminate overspray, reduce labor strain, and improve precision. “Growers can now run fleets of sprayers from a tablet,” Thompson said. “It’s about empowering workers — turning tractor drivers into fleet managers.”

He announced that John Deere has fully acquired GUSS, giving the company access to nationwide dealer support and expanded manufacturing capabilities. “We started with one model and now have three — GUSS, Mini GUSS, and a herbicide version that spot-sprays weeds to save chemicals,” he said. “The technology is only getting smarter from here.”

Papagni wrapped up the program by connecting the dots between these innovators: “Whether it’s fertilizers from TK, fungicides from Bayer, or automation from GUSS, California farmers are leading the world in adapting, innovating, and feeding the future.”

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…