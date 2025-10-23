From Dairy Roots to Ag-Tech Leadership

Gary Thompson

At the FIRA USA event in Woodland, California, AgMeter sat down with Gary Thompson, co-founder of GUSS (Global Unmanned Spray System)—a company that’s rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about names in agricultural automation.

Thompson’s journey began far from Silicon Valley’s tech scene. Raised in Arizona’s dairy industry, he learned early about the hard work and constant challenges of managing labor-intensive operations. Eventually, he found his way to California’s Central Valley—a region he describes as “the land of opportunity.”

“I was really excited to come out to California,” Thompson shared. “The agriculture here is just amazing—trees, vines, cattle, row crops—endless possibilities.”

Now living in Kingsburg, a small Central Valley town with a proud agricultural heritage, Thompson and his family have embraced their new community. “It’s a gem in that whole area,” he said. “Lots of great families, great people—it’s a wonderful place to be.”

GUSS: Transforming Orchard Spraying Through Autonomy and Innovation

The Birth of GUSS

Founded by Dave Crinklaw, a veteran of over 40 years in the commercial spray business, GUSS was born out of necessity. Crinklaw had built countless pieces of innovative spray equipment over the decades but had never brought any of them to market—until the challenge of finding skilled tractor drivers pushed him to think differently.

The solution: develop an autonomous orchard sprayer.

“GUSS stands for Global Unmanned Spray System,” Thompson explained. “It’s designed to spray almonds, pistachios, walnuts, pecans, citrus—really any kind of tree crop—and it does it completely autonomously. No driver onboard.”

Building that first prototype wasn’t easy. It took years to perfect the navigation and autonomy systems. But once the machine began working reliably, word spread quickly among growers.

“They saw the major advantages it could provide,” said Thompson. “Soon, customers were asking, ‘Can we buy them from you guys?’ That’s when we knew we had to start manufacturing and selling them.”

Solving Agriculture’s Labor Challenge

Labor shortages have long plagued agriculture, from dairy barns to orchards. Thompson understands that better than most.

“Finding people to fill jobs—milking, feeding, tractor driving—has always been a challenge,” he said. “What we’re doing now is empowering existing farm employees to do more.”

Instead of spending 12 hours driving a tractor at two miles per hour, workers can now oversee and manage a fleet of autonomous machines. GUSS, in essence, upskills the workforce, helping farms run more efficiently while improving employee satisfaction.

“We’re helping growers solve major challenges,” Thompson explained. “We’re elevating careers and making operations more sustainable.”

Precision, Safety, and Profitability

Although GUSS was initially designed to address the labor crisis, the technology quickly revealed additional advantages.

“Being computer-controlled allows for an incredible level of precision,” said Thompson. “We spray at exact speeds, apply exact amounts, and eliminate overspray or double passes.”

This precision translates into higher yields, better crop quality, and improved safety. Without an operator on board, there’s no risk of chemical exposure. The computer’s control also minimizes drift, reducing waste and environmental impact.

And from a business standpoint, the cost savings are significant. In a state like California, where labor costs and regulations continue to rise, automation like GUSS can pay for itself faster than many growers expect.

Partnership with John Deere

In 2022, GUSS entered into a strategic partnership with John Deere, one of the most recognized names in agricultural machinery.

“John Deere was really excited about what we were doing—not just in autonomy, but in high-value crops here in California,” Thompson said. “After working together for a few years, they decided to fully acquire our company.”

With John Deere’s resources and global reach, GUSS is now positioned to scale faster than ever before. “The sky’s the limit,” Thompson added.

Dealer Support and Training

Growers can now learn about and purchase GUSS through their local John Deere dealerships, which have become essential partners in bringing autonomy to farms across California.

“We like to work hands-on with both dealers and growers,” said Thompson. “For most customers, this is their first time having any kind of autonomous machine on their farm. So we give them that ‘dirty boots, white glove’ treatment—everything they need to succeed.”

Training is handled by John Deere’s Precision Ag teams, who ensure that customers can confidently operate the machines. “We made the software very user-friendly,” Thompson emphasized. “You don’t need to be a computer engineer to run it. We designed it for the same people who’ve been running sprayers for decades.”

Scaling Innovation: From GUSS to Mini GUSS

The company’s first model—simply called GUSS—features a 600-gallon tank powered by a 173-horsepower John Deere diesel engine. It’s built for large orchards and tree crops like almonds and pistachios.

But as customer demand grew, GUSS introduced the Mini GUSS—a smaller version designed for vineyards and high-density orchards. Despite its compact size, Mini GUSS carries a 400-gallon tank and the same horsepower and fan as its larger counterpart.

Additionally, GUSS developed a herbicide machine, designed to spray weeds on the ground using spot-spray sensors, saving both chemicals and costs.

Serving a Broad Range of Crops and Growers

While almonds remain the top crop sprayed by GUSS machines, the technology is also widely used in pistachios, citrus, and vineyards.

“When we started, we thought only the big guys would be interested,” Thompson said. “But smaller growers came to us too—and they proved it’s efficient even if you’re running just one.”

Autonomy for All: From Large Growers to Family Farms

What began as a solution for large-scale operations has now expanded to include medium and small growers alike. Thompson explained that as GUSS technology evolved, it became clear that automation wasn’t just for the biggest farms—it could make sense for everyone.

“Smaller growers proved to us that it’s efficient to have one of these machines,” he said. “It allows them to be more flexible, check other parts of the farm while the machine is running, and even handle refills on the go. Instead of waiting for downtime, they can bring the material to the machine, refill it, and send it back out within minutes.”

This efficiency means more productive workdays, fewer interruptions, and a more balanced workflow. “We started with large growers, then moved into medium-sized operations, and now we’re even seeing adoption among small growers,” Thompson added. “We’re still in the very early stages of autonomy in agriculture, and it’s going to take off.”

Tackling Labor Shortages Through Empowerment

Labor remains one of the most pressing challenges in California agriculture, and automation is often misunderstood as a threat to jobs. Thompson made it clear that GUSS was designed to augment the workforce, not replace it.

“There’s already a labor shortage in ag,” he said. “What we’re doing is making the workforce more efficient—upskilling people, elevating their careers, and helping them do more with less.”

Instead of cutting positions, GUSS allows growers to get more productivity out of existing employees while offering them higher-value responsibilities. The company also continues to refine its precision technology. Some GUSS models now feature advanced sensor kits that can detect crops and target only those areas, saving chemical use and protecting the environment.

“We’re not just spraying at nothing,” Thompson noted. “We’re applying exactly where it’s needed—and there’s so much more to come.”

From Humble Beginnings to Millions of Acres Sprayed

When GUSS first began, the idea of autonomous orchard spraying was almost unheard of.

“When we started, it was basically just us,” Thompson recalled. “There were only a couple of robotics companies even trying something like this. We came from very humble beginnings—not knowing exactly how to do it but determined to figure it out.”

That perseverance paid off. Today, GUSS machines have sprayed nearly three million acres worldwide, revolutionizing how growers manage their orchards and vineyards.

“From struggling to get it to go down one row to spraying millions of acres—it’s been an incredible journey,” Thompson said.

How Growers Can Get Started

For farmers ready to see the benefits firsthand, GUSS offers easy access through its website and network of John Deere dealerships.

“You can go to gussag.com to learn more,” Thompson explained. “There are videos, product details, and examples of what we’re doing. And of course, you can reach out to your local John Deere dealer—they’ll be happy to arrange a demo and show you what GUSS can do on your own farm.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Smart Farming

As automation continues to shape the next generation of agriculture, GUSS is at the forefront—delivering precision, safety, and efficiency for growers across California and beyond.

“We’re just really excited for the future,” Thompson said in closing.

With innovation rooted in real-world experience and a focus on empowering farmers rather than replacing them, GUSS is more than a machine—it’s a glimpse into the future of farming.

Learn more: gussag.com

Partnership: Available through John Deere dealerships across California and other major growing regions.