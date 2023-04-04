Growth Predicted for Tree Nut Market

A growth spurt is predicted for the tree nut market. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A new report by Technavio shows the tree nut market is expected to grow by more than $20 million from 2022 to 2027. An increase in the use of tree nut oils in the cosmetics industry is the primary trend influencing the tree nuts market growth during the forecast period. The oils extracted from the tree nuts serve as a skin and hair-nourishing agent and can be used for treating dark circles and pain. This has resulted in an increase in the use of tree nut oils in the cosmetic industry. In addition, the growing popularity of tree nuts as a preferred snack option among millennials is a driver for the tree nuts market. The increased consumption of tree nuts globally can be attributed to several health benefits and the preference for convenient, portable snacking options. The market share growth of the almonds segment will be significant for the tree nuts market growth during the forecast period. Almonds are highly nutritious and contain numerous vitamins and minerals. They are rich in antioxidants and other healthy fats, improve overall heart health and bone health, control blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of cancer.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.