A look at where our holiday favorites come from. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Among the many traditions of the holiday season is the opportunity to make some of our favorite holiday dishes. The USDA is reminding everyone to thank a farmer at this time of year, and take a look at where all that food on your family table came from.

Minnesota remains the leading turkey producer, followed by North Carolina, Arkansas and Indiana. Wisconsin and Massachusetts are the leading producers of cranberries. Illinois produced 98% of processed pumpkins that go into pies. You can thank Florida for orange juice and sugarcane and Idaho for those potatoes. California provides a plethora of fruits and vegetables. The top producers of the flower of the holidays, the Poinsettia, are North Carolina, California, Florida, and Texas. Washington state is the top producer of apples and joins Oregon in pear production. And, by the way, New Jersey or Pennsylvania are your best bets to buy a partridge to place in your pear tree.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Who Grows Our Holiday Favorites?

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.