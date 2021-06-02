Why you might want to consider growing your own tea for profit. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Tea is a staple in many households across this Land of Ours. And, in recent decades, tea has become a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business commercially, and the trend seems to be continually swinging upward.

The good news is a good chunk of the United States is suitable for growing tea. That’s good news for agricultural producers who may want to consider growing tea for profit. Especially for those in USDA growing zones 6 through 9.

The tea plant, Camelia sinensis, originated in China and India. It’s a hardy evergreen with glossy leaves and white flowers that bloom in autumn. When planted outdoors, tea plants can grow up to 15 feet all, or they can be grown in pots indoors and top out at about six feet. There are two main varieties of this species grown today that are used to make black, green, white, and oolong tea. It’s just a matter of when the leaves are harvested and how they are processed.

Growing Tea for Profit May Be Good for Agriculture Producers