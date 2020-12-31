Growing a Tangerine Tree No Matter Where You Live

How to grow a Tangerine Tree no matter where you live. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Tangerine trees belong in the same citrus family as oranges, lemons, and limes. They’re a hybrid of mandarin oranges, and there are a ton of different varieties out there. Such as Clementine, Dancy, Honey, Kara, Pixie, and Yosemite. Whether growing tangerines in a container or the ground, it’s essential to understand their requirements, because that’s the key to success.

Since these are tropical plants, pick a sunny spot for ideal growth. Tangerine trees need a minimum of six to eight hours of sunlight per day.

Growing Tangerines in a container is possible, don’t go too overboard and grab the largest pot at the store. It needs to be two to four inches wider in diameter and depth than the container it’s in at the nursery. You can re-pot later as it grows larger.

Tangerines require plenty of water, fertilizer, and a good layer of mulch around the base of the tree. In the colder months, as long as the outside temperatures are above 40°F, it’s safe to keep your tangerine trees outdoors. Always move your plants indoors and outdoors gradually, or the plant will go into shock and lose leaves.

As the trees grow, they need to be re-potted every three to four years.

Your Tangerine tree will take about three to four years to bear fruit.

