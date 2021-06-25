Growing a Sweet Crop of Berries in a Small Garden Space

Growing a sweet crop in a small garden space. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Even if you only have a small amount of garden space, it’s still possible to enjoy your own homegrown strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries. You just need to select the right pot, variety, and location.

Make sure your berry plants are getting about 6-8 hours of full sun per day.

Always check to make sure soil in pots stays moist, but not wet. The key to success is growing berries in containers with drainage holes. Roots allowed to stay in standing water will rot. Pour water over the soil until you see water running out of the bottom of the pot. Check the soil in your containers daily to be sure it stays moist but not wet. In windy or hot conditions, plants might even need watering twice a day.

Choose an organic fertilizer designed for acid-loving plants. Apply in early and late spring to promote growth and fruit production, then stop fertilizing for the year.

In the winter, move plants indoors to an unheated garage, allowing the plants to go dormant but watering just enough to keep them alive.

