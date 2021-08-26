Growing a Smoothie Garden from Likable Vegetables

How to grow your own smoothie garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by marijana1 from Pixabay

The trick to growing your own smoothie garden is to know what you like and what you’ll use. There is no use in planting a plot of kale if you hate the stuff. Likewise, if you have space, grow a nice variety so that you aren’t sipping solely spinach smoothies for the rest of the summer.

First things first, consider your climate so that you’ll know which plants like to grow in your area and when you can grow them. Think about the space you have to work with and be realistic. If you only have a window box, you and unlikely to be able to grow a raspberry bush. However, go wild on the greens and herbs. If you have the space for a few containers on a patio, look into the size of the mature plant you wish to grow and check that it is suitable for container gardening.

Some smoothie favorite fruits and veggies you should consider growing include: kale and leafy herbs, such as mint, parsley, and basil. And, also your favorite berries. Ginger and Turmeric are two staple spices that grow well in pots.

Many of your favorite smoothie ingredients can grow quite happily in pots on a porch or windowsill.

