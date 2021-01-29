The many benefits of growing rosehips. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you already grow roses for their scent and beauty, you might want to consider growing them for their health benefits, too! Rosehips are the fruits from various rose species.

Many people haven’t even noticed that roses even produce fruits, as they deadhead their roses as soon as the flowers have faded and wilted. Although they might vary in size, color, and flavor, they’re all edible and pretty tasty, too.

Rosehips can be dried, turned into syrup, or cooked up into soup. Both rosehip seed oil and rosehip infusions have anti-inflammatory components. And, rosehip seed oil has proven to promote wound healing and improve the appearance of fine lines and scars. You can also use rosehip tea as a mouthwash to alleviate pain and inflammation from canker sores. Rosehips have a high Vitamin C content which helps the body to produce collagen and white blood cells.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Growing Rosehips for Food and Other Many Benefits