What you need to know about growing one of the tastiest tropical fruits on the planet.

Image by Najib Zamri from Pixabay

Mangosteen is also known as the Queen of tropical fruits. It’s native in many countries, but in the United States, you will find it in Florida and Hawaii.

It has amazing flavor, is slightly acidic, and the white flesh inside is heavenly with a texture like soft ice cream. Mangosteen is best eaten fresh, added to fruit salad, or used for a sweet addition to savory dishes. You can also juice them.

If you’re curious about growing Mangosteen, it’s a lengthy process and make take up to 15 years to see your first harvest. This evergreen tree grows up to 50 feet tall in the right conditions and needs lots of humidity and rainfall. It has beautiful foliage that starts out as rose-colored before transitioning to dark green. Though it is fussy, if you care for it properly, with the right growing conditions and plenty of fertilizer, it will reward you with yields of a few hundred fruits annually.

Growing One of the Tastiest Tropical Fruits on the Planet