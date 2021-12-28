Growing one of the sweetest fruits that is almost like candy. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Photo by Yulia Matvienko on Unsplash

Even if you don’t love the fruits, the trees are beautiful in the garden thanks to the dark green leaves and pungent flowers. Although they’re amazing fresh off the tree, persimmons make for cookies that are out of this world.

Once picked, persimmons will stay fresh for a few weeks in the fridge or a few days left out. Varieties that are best eaten soft can be left to ripen after picking. Some varieties may spoil quicker than others.

Whether you plant the Japanese or American varieties, Persimmons do well in southern climates, but there are varieties out there that are bred to handle cold conditions. Plant persimmons in the early spring or late winter.

Some persimmons do well in pots. In fact, it’s probably a good idea to find a large container if you’re growing persimmons in a northern climate. That way, you can bring the plant in during the winter or when night-time temps drop too low.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Growing One of the Sweetest Fruits that’s Almost Like Candy