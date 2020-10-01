Growing one of the most used spices in the world. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Peppercorn Harvest

Image by nonatickler from Pixabay

Peppercorns is one of the most used spices in the world. You can grow it from home as long as you have space, patience, and heat. Peppercorn is a perennial vine that blooms lovely little white flowers, typically in the middle of summer.

The plants love tropical and hot climates and take about four years to grow to a size where they bloom and produce. Plant outside in spring when temperatures are consistently higher than 60°F. Any lower than this and peppercorn will struggle or even die.

If you’re starting your peppercorn seeds inside, they take about 30-35 days to germinate. Peppercorns do well in containers, which makes it easy for you to move the plant if the weather cools too much. The best companion plants include egg plant, spinach, chard, chives, dill, parsley, and oregano.

Advertisement

Peppercorn has few pests and diseases so you’ll want to be on the lookout for mealy bugs and root rot.

If you want black or green peppercorns, harvest when they are green. If you want red or white peppercorns, harvest when they are red.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Growing One of the Most Used Spices in the World