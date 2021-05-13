Growing Matters: Protect Bees, Environment and the Applicators Themselves

Companies spend a lot of time developing product labels. “The companies that make the crop protection products work very hard to make them right,” Valent USA’s Senior Field R&D Scientist Craig Campbell said. “I work on labels, they are there as the most important guide for a grower, an applicator or anyone using a pesticide.”

In the latest episode of the BeSure! campaign from the Growing Matters Coalition, Campbell details how product labels are aimed to protect everyone involved, including the applicators themselves. “The label, the legal document, has specific information about protecting an applicator,” he said. “Some information is standard to any pesticide…but there is more specific information regarding personal protective equipment.”

Listen to Campbell’s full interview.

This was a message from the BeSure campaign brought to you by the Growing Matters Coalition, an initiative reminding farmers and applicators to follow stewardship best practices to protect pollinators and other wildlife. Visit growingmatters.org for more information.