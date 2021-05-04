Growing Matters: ‘Four Rs’ Protects Bees, Keeps Efficacy and Saves Money

Industry leaders recommend the ‘Four Rs’ as a guide for applicators and producers. The guidelines are critical for protecting pollinators, retaining product efficacy and ultimately saving the producer money. In the latest episode of the BeSure! campaign from the Growing Matters Coalition, Syngenta’s Agronomic Service Representative Garrett Gilcrease said the ‘Four R’s’ include the right place, right time, right rate and the right product. “The biggest thing it comes down to; environmental impact, bees, beneficial, saving money and just the overall impact of using products in general, is getting the most out of it as you can,” he said.

“If we go with the wrong products at the wrong rate, wrong time or the wrong place, you’re gonna have to come back in again quicker,” Gilcrease noted. “That means spending more money on applying stuff that you shouldn’t have had to do before.”

Listen to Gilcrease’s full interview.

This was a message from the BeSure campaign brought to you by the Growing Matters Coalition, an initiative reminding farmers and applicators to follow stewardship best practices to protect pollinators and other wildlife. Visit growingmatters.org for more information.