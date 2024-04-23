Growing Matters: BeSure! Campaign on Keeping Treated Seeds Covered

The BeSure! campaign from the Growing Matters Coalition helps growers protect bees and other wildlife. To learn more about what we can do, we’re talking with Nick Tinsley, Seed Treatment Technical Field Representative with BASF, who says one important action is to keep treated seeds covered.

About Growing Matters BeSure!

Growing Matters is a coalition of organizations and individuals committed to scientific discourse on the stewardship, benefits and alternatives of neonicotinoid insecticides in North America. The joint effort is led by Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Valent U.S.A. LLC , BASF Agricultural Solutions and Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc.

In addition to the Growing Matters coalition of agricultural companies, BeSure! is supported by the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) and National Pesticide Safety Education Center (NPSEC).

