Growing Matters: BeSure! Campaign on Keeping Pollinators Safe

The BeSure! campaign from the Growing Matters Coalition helps growers protect bees and other wildlife. To learn more about pesticide safety for pollinators, we’re talking with Todd Hanson, Bayer Product Manager for corn seed treatments.

About Growing Matters BeSure!

Growing Matters is a coalition of organizations and individuals committed to scientific discourse on the stewardship, benefits and alternatives of neonicotinoid insecticides in North America. The joint effort is led by Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Valent U.S.A. LLC , BASF Agricultural Solutions and Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc.

In addition to the Growing Matters coalition of agricultural companies, BeSure! is supported by the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) and National Pesticide Safety Education Center (NPSEC).

Hear the interview

Listen to Todd Hanson, Bayer Product Manager for corn seed treatments discuss pesticide safety for pollinators.