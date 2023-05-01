Growing Matters: BeSure! Campaign Offers Tips for Stewardship

The BeSure! campaign from the Growing Matters Coalition offers tips for growers to help protect pollinators.

The coalition says when choosing crop protection tools, both effectiveness and potential impact on the environment must be considered. Protecting bees and other wildlife is a major part of good stewardship practices and is why Growing Matters launched BeSure!, an initiative to support growers and applicators in accomplishing this important goal.

Growing Matters is a coalition of organizations and individuals committed to scientific discourse on the stewardship, benefits and alternatives of neonicotinoid insecticides in North America. The joint effort is led by Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Valent U.S.A. LLC , BASF Agricultural Solutions and Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc.