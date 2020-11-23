Growing Kumquats, a Popular and Beautiful Mini Fruit

How to grow a popular and beautiful mini fruit. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

Kumquats are tiny tasty fruits that look like mini oranges. The flesh is a little sour, while the skin is sweet, giving them a unique flavor. Growing these lovely, grape-sized fruits is relatively easy. They’re a good tree for beginning gardeners. They’re self-pollinating so you’ll only have to plant one. Kumquats even do well growing in containers.

Planting by seed isn’t the best route, but with a little labor and love it can be done. Plant in full sunshine in loamy, well-draining soil. These plants can’t handle clay soil. Make sure the soil stays moist for the first few years. Stake the tree if it’s planted in a windy area. If you plant your kumquats as a hedge, space the trees five feet apart. If you plant the trees in an orchard, space them about 12 feet apart. Most trees grow up to 15 feet in height. Plant Kumquats alongside other citrus such as Lime, Lemon, and Grapefruit.

Growing Kumquats, Popular and Beautiful Mini Fruit