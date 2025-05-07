Cool coastal mornings, lush vineyards—and a hidden threat. On this episode of The Growing Edge, Todd Burkdoll unpacks the double-edged sword of Central Coast weather. While fog and marine air nurture wine grapes and leafy greens, they also create the perfect storm for diseases like downy mildew, powdery mildew, and bunch rot.

Example of powdery mildew (right) along with Downy mildew on a grape leaf. Both downy and powdery mildew can present an occasional viticultural threat to vineyards.

Originally from USDA-ARS / Wikimedia Commons

From spinach to wine grapes, learn why early prevention—including stretch sprays with ProGibb® and strategic fungicide use can make all the difference in maintaining crop health and airflow through the canopy.

Mild weather might feel perfect—but it’s paradise for pathogens, too.

The Growing Edge: Double-Edged Sword of Central Coast Weather

