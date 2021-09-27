A series of live webinars are scheduled over the coming weeks to assist growers with enrolling in the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. The next webinar in the series is scheduled for Wednesday, September 29. Each of the enrollment webinars will provide an opportunity to learn about program benefits and ask questions. Speakers include Trust Protocol representatives and grower members. Other webinars are scheduled for November 2, November 16, December 9, and December 14. All of the webinars will begin at 8 a.m. Central Standard Time.

The Trust Protocol welcomed more than 450 brand, retailer, mill and manufacturer members last year, with a membership that now includes Levi Strauss, Gap, and Gildan. President of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Dr. Gary Adams said that the program builds off previous efforts to improve production practices, and better equips the U.S. cotton industry to stay competitive in the future. More information about the Trust Protocol and opportunities to enroll in the webinar sessions is available online.

Grower Enrollment Webinars Available for U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

