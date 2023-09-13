Groundwater Management Grants Awarded to More Than 100 Projects

The Department of Water Resources has allocated $187 million across 32 groundwater subbasins as part of the Sustainable Groundwater Management (SGM) Grant Program. This significant funding infusion will bolster 103 distinct projects aimed at improving various aspects of groundwater management. These initiatives will focus on enhancing groundwater monitoring, boosting water use efficiency, facilitating groundwater recharge, promoting the use of recycled water, and ensuring water quality.

The grant funds will be dispersed throughout California, benefiting various regions, including Merced County. The Merced Irrigation-Urban Groundwater Sustainability Agency is set to receive $3.4 million, which will be utilized for two multi-benefit projects. These projects will involve the fallowing of over 1,300 acres of cropland, resulting in increased groundwater recharge, improved habitat conditions, and reduced flood risks for nearby communities.

The San Benito County Water District has been granted $11.5 million for an expansion and upgrade of its water treatment plant. Additionally, they will construct five aquifer storage and recovery wells along with a conveyance pipeline to ensure a resilient water supply for underrepresented communities in the vicinity. The Oakdale Irrigation District in Stanislaus County will receive a substantial allocation of $14.3 million. Grant support will enable the expansion of an existing recharge facility. A 600 percent increase in storage capacity will be achieved through the project. Sutter County Development Services will be allocated $8.5 million, primarily for enhanced data collection and reporting. Additionally, these funds will support a pilot program aimed at assisting farmers in upgrading their irrigation systems.

The grant awards represent the second solicitation of the SGM Grant Program. The program distributed $150 million in funding to 20 agencies last year. Grant requests have been robust, with nearly $800 million in requests being made for a multitude of groundwater management projects.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West