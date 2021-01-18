Ground cover that stays green in the winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.
Not all groundcovers are green in winter; some have burgundy, yellow or variegated colors. But these low-growing plants won’t quit when the mercury drops.
Although deer will eat almost any plant if they’re hungry, they tend to leave Celtic Pride Siberian Cypress alone. Brass Buckle is a dwarf Japanese holly with glossy, yellow-green foliage that stays colorful all year. White Album euonymus covers the ground with mounds of low-growing, evergreen leaves all winter.
Groundcovers don’t just provide color and interest in winter; they can also help control erosion and suppress weeds that try to sprout when the weather warms up. Creeping Thyme is rugged enough to walk on and releases a pleasant scent when crushed. Old-fashioned candytuft Snowflake stays green all winter; in spring, a carpet of low-growing, white flowers appear. And, slow-growing, “no-mowing” dwarf mondo grass is a tough, evergreen groundcover that tolerates shade and needs little water.
