USDA economist Megan Schweitzer forecasts that grocery prices in the U.S. will grow by 1.3% in 2025, slightly higher than the 1.2% increase in 2024. This growth rate is below the 20-year average of 2.6%. Schweitzer attributes the trend to moderating prices since early 2023, following the high increases in 2022. The forecast indicates a continuation of this downward trend in 2025.

