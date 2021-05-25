How to use less plastic in the garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

We use more plastic in gardening than we realize. For example, those little pots that plants come in from the garden store, and the plastic plant label tags, will take hundreds of years to fully decompose in a landfill. While it may be impossible to completely eliminate the use of plastic in the garden, there are ways to lower the amount that eventually end up in the landfill.

Use wood markers instead of plastic plant labels. Find small pots for seed starting or container gardening that will break down after you’re done using them. Or, avoid the pot altogether by starting plants from seeds.

Buy your soil and mulch in bulk, instead of buying dozens of smaller bags. Use a metal watering can instead of a plastic one that’s likely to break or crack over time.

Also, make your own repellants and recycle the same bottle instead of buying a new one every season. And, when looking for garden supplies check for biodegradable or recyclable options.

Great Items to Use in the Garden Instead of Plastic